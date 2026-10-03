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Anna Moores makes history as first female NL waterbomber captain

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A women from this province just became the first ever female water bomber captain in Newfoundland and Labrador. 

Anna Moores made history as the first women in the 60-year history of newfoundland and labrador air services, to qualify as as a captain on a CL-415 water bomber. 

According to a post by NAPE, Moores completed the proficiency check required to fly from the captains left seat. Fewer than 20 women are estimated to fly the CL-415 worldwide, and about half serve as captains. 

Anna Moores however is no stranger to the aviation industry, she has flown commercially since 1992. Her career has taken her from northern aviation and air ambulance operations to aerial surveillance, and now, aerial firefighting from the cockpit of a water bomber.

Congratulations, Captain Anna!

Photo Credit: NAPE

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