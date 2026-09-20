Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after dramatic crash on Outer Ring Road

Local News, News September 20th, 2026

One person was taken to hospital with reported serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road late Saturday night.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the crash, which occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway at the off-ramp to Allandale Road. A westbound vehicle wound up several metres off the road, coming to rest on its side among some trees. The St. John’s Regional Fire Department had to call on additional resources to help the driver, who was partially ejected from, and pinned under, the vehicle. Firefighters worked to stabilize and slowly lift the vehicle in order to free the driver.

It took over thirty minutes to safely remove the driver of the car, who was carried to the shoulder of the road to waiting paramedics. They were taken to hospital in reported stable condition, their injuries believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the westbound lanes of the highway at Portugal Cove Road as crews worked, and to allow collision reconstructionists to conduct their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Video from the scene of a dramatic single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road late Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)