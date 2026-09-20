Local

Local News

Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after dramatic crash on Outer Ring Road

Local News, News

One person was taken to hospital with reported serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road late Saturday night.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the crash, which occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway at the off-ramp to Allandale Road. A westbound vehicle wound up several metres off the road, coming to rest on its side among some trees. The St. John’s Regional Fire Department had to call on additional resources to help the driver, who was partially ejected from, and pinned under, the vehicle. Firefighters worked to stabilize and slowly lift the vehicle in order to free the driver.

It took over thirty minutes to safely remove the driver of the car, who was carried to the shoulder of the road to waiting paramedics. They were taken to hospital in reported stable condition, their injuries believed to be serious, but not life-threatening.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed the westbound lanes of the highway at Portugal Cove Road as crews worked, and to allow collision reconstructionists to conduct their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Video from the scene of a dramatic single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road late Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Related Articles

Grand Falls-Windsor remembers Deputy Mayor Rod Benett
Read more
Over a year later, the Stephenville airport could reopen next month, under new ownership
Read more
Province’s labour leaders gather in Grand Falls-Windsor for 108th annual Labour Day Parade
Read more
Labour Day festivities held in St. John’s amid concerns over U.S. trade war and rising cost of living
Read more
Grand Falls-Windsor deputy mayor Rod Bennett dies after battle with cancer
Read more
State of Emergency and evacuation alert lifted in Town of Port Hope Simpson, fire remains active
Read more
Back to top