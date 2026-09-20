One lane reopens on Route 210 following motor vehicle collision

News, Traffic September 20th, 2026

Traffic has reopened to one lane of alternating traffic on Route 210, south of Terrenceville following a motor vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon.

Police are asking motorists to follow all directions from first responders at the scene and drive with an abundance of caution.

Additional full closures of the highway may be necessary, and delays are expected to continue in the area.

Earlier story:

Route 210, Heritage Run is currently closed in both directions just south of Terrenceville due to a motor vehicle collision.

Police and first responders are on scene since just before 1:00 p.m.

Efforts are underway to open a single lane to alternating traffic. All motorists are asked to expect delays and plan according.

Burin Peninsula RCMP will provide updates as they become available.