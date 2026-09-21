Police investigating late-night single-vehicle crash in Torbay

Local News, News September 21st, 2026

For the second time in as many nights, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating a single-vehicle crash that has seen a car leave the road and wind up among the trees.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night emergency crews were called to a portion of Torbay Road, just south of Windgap Road. They arrived on the scene to find a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled over, coming to rest among the trees, and near a utility pole. A damaged road sign also lay nearby.

While it was unknown at the time how many people were inside the vehicle at the time or what the extent of any injuries may have been, one individual was seen in police custody, being assessed by paramedics.

The crash comes almost exactly 24 hours after a single-vehicle crash on the Outer Ring Road sent one vehicle several metres into a wooded area. The driver of that vehicle was taken to hospital with reported serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Torbay late Sunday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)