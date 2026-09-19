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Metrobus reports cybersecurity incident on its internal network

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Metrobus says it identified a cybersecurity incident on its internal network Sept. 15 and immediately took steps to secure its network.

“The full extent of the impact is still being assessed,” the bus service said in a news release. “The incident has impacted the Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) system that provides real-time bus location and schedule information to a number of customer-facing applications. As a result, some applications and services that rely on real-time bus information may be unavailable or may not display current information. Other customer-facing services continue to operate normally.  Customer information related to mCard account registration and payment processing is maintained on a separate, external system and those systems are not believed to be involved in this incident.  There is no impact to Metrobus or GoBus service – buses are operating normally.”

There is no impact to any other City of St. John’s related systems.

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