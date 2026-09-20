Province awards contract for major traffic study

News, Traffic September 20th, 2026

The province has awarded a contract of more than $645,000 for a comprehensive traffic study of Pitts Memorial Drive and the Trans-Canada Highway interchange.

The contract was awarded to WSP Canada Inc. for the two-phase study to assess traffic movement in busy transportation areas. Phase one includes examining traffic areas, including Peacekeepers Way and the Manuels Access Road through CBS, Pitts Memorial Drive to the CNR viaduct in downtown St. John’s and the Paddy’s Pond and Allandale Road exits of the TCH.

A draft report on phase one is expected by Spring 2027.

Phase two will focus on the future of the Cloverleaf overpass where Route 2 meets the TCH.

A draft report on phase two is expected by late Summer 2027.

Both reports will help inform the provincial government on transportation infrastructure.