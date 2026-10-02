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Stephenville airport to re-open after being shut down for over a year

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It was back in June of 2025, when the power was cut at the Stephenville airport, after unpaid bills mounted under the former ownership ‘Dymond Group of Companies’. It’s been sitting in the darkness since that day, with no flights coming in or out of the aerodrome. After a battle in the courts against former owner, Carl Dymond – it’s new parent company BTG Capital plans to bring the airport back to what it used to be. The airport will officially open its doors to the public today during the Grand re-opening.

BTG Capital, SIA Investors and government are expected to make speeches during the ceremony.

NTV News will be in Stephenville and have more during the NTV Evening Newshour.

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