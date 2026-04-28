Spring, that you? Welcomed high-pressure system fuels favourable weather

Weather April 28th, 2026

Ryan Harding, NTV Weather Centre

Most of us are off to the races this week with genuine spring temperatures and day-long sun as a high-pressure system settles in over the province while south wind helps push temperatures into the mid to high teens.

That high pressure system helps push clouds around Newfoundland Tuesday, opening up the skies for most by mid morning.

While the south winds help warm most of the island, the eastern side is limited with an eastern tilt, bringing the wind off the water. To that, the south wind does allow the fog to roll in for the south coast, eventually wrapping around the Port au Port Peninsula and effecting the temperature in Stephenville.

Newfoundland and Labrador day time highs Tuesday

A little extra cloud for Labrador Tuesday, temperatures still on the rise

Not a whole lot to it, Labrador! A little extra cloud but enough breaks to have a sunrise and it does break up throughout the day. Couple that with the south west wind and a beautiful Tuesday is in store.