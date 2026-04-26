Weather forecast: Sunday, April 26

News, Weather April 26th, 2026

A chilly north to northwest flow continues across the island today, with lingering flurries and showers early, then a turn to cloud and patchy drizzle for many areas. Here’s your weather forecast.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Flurries or rain showers ending this morning, then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle early, with fog patches dissipating. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2 in St. John’s and plus 3 in Bonavista, warmer inland. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Rain showers or flurries ending this evening, then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle developing overnight. Wind north to northwest 30 to 40 km/h gusting to 50 to 60, higher along exposed coasts. Low minus 2 to minus 3. Wind chill near minus 10 overnight.

Mon, Apr. 27

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind north 20 to 40 km/h gusting higher along the coast. High plus 2. Wind chill near minus 10 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Southwest Coast

Today

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60, up to 80 along parts of the coast early. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight

A few clouds. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming lighter overnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill near minus 6.

Mon, Apr. 27

Mainly sunny. High plus 5. UV index 6 or high.

Central

Today

Snow changing to rain showers or flurries this afternoon, with blowing snow over exposed areas this morning. Snowfall amounts 2 to 4 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight

Flurries ending this evening, then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 12.

Mon, Apr. 27

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the day. High plus 2. Wind chill near minus 10 in the morning.

West Coast

Today

Flurries or rain showers ending near noon, then mainly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight

A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northeast 20 overnight. Low minus 4, colder in low-lying areas.

Mon, Apr. 27

Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill near minus 6 in the morning. UV index 6 or high.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Flurries ending this morning, then mainly cloudy. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60, up to 80 north of Hare Bay. High plus 3. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60, easing overnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 10.

Mon, Apr. 27

Mainly cloudy with clearing in the afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light. High plus 2. Wind chill near minus 9 in the morning.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Wind becoming light. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 13 overnight.

Mon, Apr. 27

Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill near minus 14 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.