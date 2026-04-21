NTV Weather Update | April 21, 2026 Weather April 21st, 2026 Related Articles April 21, 2026 Rain and freezing rain in the forecast for most regions of the province Read more April 20, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 20, 2026 Read more April 20, 2026 Special weather statement warns of freezing rain for Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas Read more April 19, 2026 NTV Weather Update | April 19, 2026 Read more April 19, 2026 Weather forecast: Sunday, April 19 Read more April 14, 2026 NTV morning weather checkpoint Read more