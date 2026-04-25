Weather forecast: Saturday, April 25

News, Weather April 25th, 2026

Flurries and rain showers linger across much of the island today under gusty northerly winds. Here’s your weather forecast.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Snow changing to rain showers or flurries near noon in St. John’s. A few flurries or periods of drizzle in Bonavista becoming rain showers this morning, with a risk of freezing drizzle early. Rainfall amounts near 2 mm. Wind north 20 to 30 km/h gusting 40 to 50, up to 60 along exposed areas. High plus 2 to plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight

Flurries or rain showers. Fog patches dissipating in Bonavista. Wind north to northwest 20 to 30 km/h gusting 40 to 50. Temperature steady near plus 1 in St. John’s and near zero in Bonavista.

Sun, Apr. 26

Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers changing to drizzle in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 3. UV index 4 or moderate.

Southwest Coast

Today

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 2.

Sun, Apr. 26

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries in the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.

Central

Today

Freezing drizzle changing to rain showers or flurries this morning. Fog patches. Rainfall amount near 5 mm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight

Flurries or rain showers. Fog patches dissipating overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Sun, Apr. 26

Flurries changing to a mix of rain showers or flurries in the afternoon. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 2. UV index 2 or low.

West Coast

Today

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries changing to rain showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 6. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Sun, Apr. 26

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4. UV index 3 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Rain showers or flurries. Rainfall amounts 2 to 4 mm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight

Rain showers or flurries. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60, increasing to 60 gusting to 80, and up to 100 north of Hare Bay overnight. Temperature steady near zero.

Sun, Apr. 26

A few flurries ending in the morning, then clearing. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60, up to 80 north of Hare Bay. High plus 4. UV index 4 or moderate.