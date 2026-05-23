Weather forecast: Saturday, May 23
Cool northwest winds continue across Newfoundland and Labrador today, though skies will gradually clear in many regions with sunnier and milder conditions expected into Sunday. Here’s your weather forecast.
St. John’s / Bonavista
Today
Cloudy skies this morning will give way to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50, with gusts to 70 km/h along parts of the Bonavista coast early this afternoon. High 8 in St. John’s and 6 in Bonavista, though inland areas could reach 10. UV index 4 to 6 or moderate to high.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with clearing after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 1 in St. John’s and plus 3 in Bonavista, though colder inland.
Sun, May 24
Sunny to start before increasing cloud this afternoon. High 12 in St. John’s and 9 in Bonavista, with warmer inland temperatures. UV index 5 or moderate.
South Coast
Today
Sunny with northwest winds 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10 in Channel-Port aux Basques. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight
Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4.
Sun, May 24
Sunny conditions continue with northwest winds near 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 6 or high.
Central
Today
Cloudy skies in Gander becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 11. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight
Clearing this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 2, though low lying areas could dip below zero.
Sun, May 24
Sunny in the morning with a mix of sun and cloud developing in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.
West Coast
Today
A mix of sun and cloud in Corner Brook with clearing late this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight
Clear skies tonight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 3, though inland areas may fall below freezing.
Sun, May 24
Sunny with west winds developing near 20 km/h in the morning. High 14, though cooler along the coast. UV index 5 or moderate.
Northern Peninsula
Today
A mix of sun and cloud in St. Anthony with northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h early, easing somewhat this afternoon. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with clearing before morning. Low plus 3, though colder inland areas could dip below freezing.
Sun, May 24
Sunny skies early with increasing cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 8, though areas south of Hare Bay could reach 12. UV index 5 or moderate.
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Today
Mainly sunny with northwest winds 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight
A few clouds with winds easing this evening. Low plus 1.
Sun, May 24
A mix of sun and cloud with milder temperatures. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.