Weather forecast: Saturday, May 23

News, Weather May 23rd, 2026

Cool northwest winds continue across Newfoundland and Labrador today, though skies will gradually clear in many regions with sunnier and milder conditions expected into Sunday. Here’s your weather forecast.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will give way to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50, with gusts to 70 km/h along parts of the Bonavista coast early this afternoon. High 8 in St. John’s and 6 in Bonavista, though inland areas could reach 10. UV index 4 to 6 or moderate to high.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with clearing after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 1 in St. John’s and plus 3 in Bonavista, though colder inland.

Sun, May 24

Sunny to start before increasing cloud this afternoon. High 12 in St. John’s and 9 in Bonavista, with warmer inland temperatures. UV index 5 or moderate.

South Coast

Today

Sunny with northwest winds 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10 in Channel-Port aux Basques. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Clear. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 4.

Sun, May 24

Sunny conditions continue with northwest winds near 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 6 or high.

Central

Today

Cloudy skies in Gander becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 11. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Clearing this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 2, though low lying areas could dip below zero.

Sun, May 24

Sunny in the morning with a mix of sun and cloud developing in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

West Coast

Today

A mix of sun and cloud in Corner Brook with clearing late this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 10. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Clear skies tonight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 3, though inland areas may fall below freezing.

Sun, May 24

Sunny with west winds developing near 20 km/h in the morning. High 14, though cooler along the coast. UV index 5 or moderate.

Northern Peninsula

Today

A mix of sun and cloud in St. Anthony with northwest winds gusting to 50 km/h early, easing somewhat this afternoon. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with clearing before morning. Low plus 3, though colder inland areas could dip below freezing.

Sun, May 24

Sunny skies early with increasing cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 8, though areas south of Hare Bay could reach 12. UV index 5 or moderate.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Today

Mainly sunny with northwest winds 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

A few clouds with winds easing this evening. Low plus 1.

Sun, May 24

A mix of sun and cloud with milder temperatures. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.