Heavy rain and fog ahead for much of the island

News, Weather May 11th, 2026

ST. JOHN’S/BONAVISTA

Today: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High 6 except 10 inland and where winds blow off the land. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low plus 2.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Rain beginning in the morning. Fog patches. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 11. UV index 1 or low.

SOUTH COAST

Today: Becoming cloudy this morning then rain. Fog patches developing this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm except 2 mm east of Ramea. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Rain. Fog patches. Amount 5 to 10 mm except locally 15 mm in areas of heaviest rain. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 4.

Tuesday: Rain. Fog patches dissipating in the afternoon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. High 10. UV index 1 or low.

CENTRAL

Today: Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming south 20 this evening. Low plus 5.

Tuesday: Rain. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming east 20 near noon. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

WEST COAST

Today: Cloudy. Rain beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 80 near the coast in locally enhanced downslope flow. High 9. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Rain beginning this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 except gusting to 60 near the coast in locally enhanced downslope flow this evening. Wind becoming light near midnight. Low 6.

Tuesday: Rain. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

NORTHERN PENINSULA

Today: Cloudy. Rain beginning this afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming south 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High 7. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Rain ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. Rain beginning overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Amount 2 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low plus 2.

Tuesday: Rain. Fog patches. Amount 5 to 10 mm. High 8 except plus 4 along parts of the coast. UV index 1 or low.

HAPPY VALLEY/GOOSE BAY

Today: Periods of rain ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 11. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. A few showers beginning this evening and ending before morning. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the morning. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.