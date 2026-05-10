Weather Forecast: Sunday, May 10

News, Weather May 10th, 2026

Mostly sunny skies across the province today for Mother’s Day, except for the West and South coasts of the island. There is a wind warning in effect for the Wreckhouse area. Strong winds are expected to pick up this evening and stick around until Monday afternoon.

St. John’s / Eastern:

Today: Mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 15 except 9 along parts of the coast. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h. Low plus 2.

Monday: Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h. High 6 except 12 inland and where winds blow off the land.

Central:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 15. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Clearing near midnight. Wind south 20 km/h. Low plus 4.

Monday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

West Coast:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming south 20 gusting to 40 near noon. High 14.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 80 near the coast in locally enhanced downslope flow. Low 6.

Monday: Periods of rain. Amount 5 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 80 near the coast in locally enhanced downslope flow. High 8.

South Coast:

Today: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and early this afternoon. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 80 in the Wreckhouse area late this morning and this afternoon. High 6 except 12 north of Cape Ray. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning overnight. Amount 2 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 except gusting to 110 in the Wreckhouse area. Low plus 4.

Monday: Rain. Fog patches developing in the afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 except gusting to 100 in the Wreckhouse area. Temperature steady near plus 5.

Northern Peninsula:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 9 except 13 inland and where winds blow off the land. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 2.

Monday: Cloudy. Rain beginning in the afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5 except 9 inland and where winds blow off the land.

South Coast of Labrador:

Today: Clearing early this morning. Increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h overnight. Low plus 4.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon then rain. Fog patches developing in the afternoon. Amount 5 mm. Wind south 20 km/h. High 6. UV index 5 or moderate.

Happy Valley – Goose Bay:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening then periods of rain. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 6.

Monday: Periods of rain. Amount 5 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Labrador West:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon then periods of rain. Wind south 20 km/h becoming southeast 30 gusting to 50 this morning. High 9. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Periods of rain ending overnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Fog patches overnight. Rainfall amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low plus 1.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6. UV index 4 or moderate.