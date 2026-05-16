Weather forecast: Saturday, May 16

News, Weather May 16th, 2026

Rain and gusty winds continue across parts of Newfoundland today, though improving conditions are expected for many areas tonight before warmer temperatures return Sunday.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

Showers in the St. John’s region, with periods of rain across Bonavista. Rainfall amounts near 5 mm in St. John’s and 10 to 20 mm in Bonavista. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon in Bonavista. Wind becoming southwest 20 to 30 km/h gusting to 40 to 60. High 12 in St. John’s and 8 in Bonavista. UV index low.

Tonight

Rain ending this evening, followed by clearing overnight. Winds shifting northwest 30 to 40 km/h gusting to 50 to 70 before easing overnight. Low plus 4 in St. John’s and plus 3 in Bonavista.

Sun, May 17

Sunny early in eastern areas, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers later in the day. Wind southwest 20 to 30 km/h gusting to 40 to 50. High 19 in both regions, though coastal areas remain cooler near 14 to 15. UV index high.

Southwest Coast

Today

Showers or drizzle ending near noon, then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low plus 5.

Sun, May 17

A mix of sun and cloud becoming cloudy near noon with a few showers developing. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40, shifting northwest in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Central

Today

Periods of rain with a risk of a thundershower near noon. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. Rainfall amounts 20 to 30 mm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this afternoon. High 6. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight

Rain ending this evening followed by clearing skies overnight. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 easing overnight. Temperature steady near 6.

Sun, May 17

Increasing cloudiness with a few showers developing in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts 2 to 4 mm possible. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17. UV index 6 or high.

West Coast

Today

Showers or drizzle ending this afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Rainfall amounts 2 to 4 mm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 5.

Sun, May 17

A mix of sun and cloud becoming cloudy near noon with a few showers developing. Rainfall amounts 2 to 4 mm possible. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 6 or high.

Northern Peninsula

Today

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8, though inland areas may reach 12. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Wind shifting southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low plus 5.

Sun, May 17

A mix of sun and cloud becoming cloudy in the afternoon with a few showers developing. Rainfall amounts 2 to 4 mm possible. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14, cooler along the coast near 10. UV index 6 or high.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

A mix of sun and cloud. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Low 6.

Sun, May 17

A mix of sun and cloud becoming cloudy in the afternoon with showers developing. Rainfall amounts 2 to 4 mm expected. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 19 with temperatures falling to 11 later in the day. UV index 6 or high.