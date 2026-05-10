Weather forecast: Sunday, May 10

News, Weather May 10th, 2026

Warm temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud continue across much of Newfoundland and Labrador today, though rain and stronger winds begin returning to western areas tonight and into Monday.

St. John’s / Bonavista

Today

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h later this afternoon. High 17 in St. John’s and 15 in Bonavista, though coastal areas remain cooler near 10 and 9 degrees. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with increasing cloud overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight in the St. John’s region. Wind southeast 20 km/h. Low plus 2 in St. John’s and plus 4 in Bonavista.

Mon, May 11

Cloudy skies becoming a mix of sun and cloud in eastern areas during the morning, while Bonavista sees increasing cloud through the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in Bonavista. High 6 in St. John’s, though inland areas could reach 12. Bonavista climbs to 14, cooler in onshore winds. UV index 6 or high.

Southwest Coast

Today

A few showers ending near noon, then cloudy. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, with stronger gusts in the Wreckhouse area. High 6, reaching 12 north of Cape Ray. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain beginning overnight. Rainfall amounts near 2 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60, with gusts up to 110 km/h in the Wreckhouse area. Low plus 4.

Mon, May 11

Rain and fog developing through the day. Rainfall amounts 10 to 15 mm expected. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60, with gusts near 100 km/h in the Wreckhouse area. Temperature steady near plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Central

Today

A mix of sun and cloud with south winds near 20 km/h. High 15. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, clearing near midnight. Wind south 20 km/h. Low plus 4.

Mon, May 11

Sunny skies early with increasing cloud in the afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

West Coast

Today

Mainly cloudy with a few showers near noon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloud increasing this evening with a 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, stronger near the coast. Low 6.

Mon, May 11

Periods of rain with rainfall amounts near 5 mm. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50, with higher gusts near the coast. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Northern Peninsula

Today

Sunny early, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h developing later today. High 9, though inland areas may reach 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Partly cloudy becoming cloudy overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low plus 2.

Mon, May 11

Cloudy with rain beginning in the afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5, closer to 9 inland. UV index 4 or moderate.

Happy Valley–Goose Bay

Today

Sunny becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight

Cloud increasing this evening with periods of rain developing overnight. Rainfall amounts 2 to 4 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 6.

Mon, May 11

Periods of rain continue with rainfall amounts near 5 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 8. UV index 1 or low.