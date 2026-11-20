Arts & Entertainment, Local News, News November 20th, 2026

A new season of Canada’s Drag Race premiered last night, and two drag queens from this province made their name known on the national stage.

Gravy

Gravy, who is 22-years-old and from St. John’s, is a well-known drag artist in the Capital City. Her quirky and chaotic performances connects with kids, seniors, and everyone in between.

Last night Gravy hit the stage with a studded gown that resembled a mop, gloves to match, and a caution when wet sign that read: WET GRAVY, HOT & SALTY!

Online, Gravy has gained quite a following from the international drag community for writing her own verses to drag race favourites.

Carlotta Carlisle

Proudly from Deer Lake, Carlotta Carlisle is a well-known queen across the country. Now living in Toronto, Carlotta performs five nights a week in Toronto.

Think of Old Hollywood glam with a mix of over-the-top show girl and you got Carlotta Carlisle. She holds many titles, including Miss Gave Universe, Miss Crews and Tangos, and Miss Toronto Continental Plus.

The season premiere of Canada’s Drag Race is now streaming on Crave.