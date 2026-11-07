Nain RCMP searching for overdue boaters

News November 7th, 2026

Nain RCMP, Natuashish RCMP and search and rescue volunteers are actively searching for a vessel after it departed Nain on Friday morning and failed to arrive in Natuashish later that day as expected.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on November 6, police responded to a report of an overdue boater with two occupants on board. The vessel – an 18-foot white and blue fibreglass boat – departed Nain at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday and was expected to arrive in Natuashish hours later.

Police believe that 62-year-old Julius Lampe and 51-year-old Ephriam Merkuratsuk were on board the vessel.

Julius Lampe stands 5’ 8” tall (173 cm), weighs approximately 170 lbs (77 kg), with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing a blue coat with a hood and black snowpants.

Ephriam Merkiratsuk is 4’ 11” tall (150 cm), weighs 130 lbs (59 kg), with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown camo winter coat, green rubbers, hydrogloves and a grey winter cap.

Nain RCMP has engaged the Nain and Natuashish Ground Search and Rescue team and the Canadian Coast Guard in the search which continues at this time from both the ground and by air.

Anyone with information on the current location of Julius Lampe or Ephriam Merkuratsuk or the missing vessel is asked to call Nain RCMP at 709-922-2862 or 1-800-709-7267 (RCMP).