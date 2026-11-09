Mumford & Sons to headline the Churchill Park Music Festival on Saturday, July 17, 2027

Arts & Entertainment, News November 9th, 2026

Multi-award-winning British folk-rock icons, Mumford & Sons will headline the Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John’s, NL on Saturday, July 17.



TICKETS: The general on sale begins Friday, November 13 at 10 AM local time (NDT) and tickets will be available online at ChurchillParkMusicFestival.com



Join the Churchill Park Music Festival Insiders Club for pre-sale access and updates at: ChurchillParkMusicFestival.com



About Mumford & Sons



Mumford & Sons formed in London in 2008 and quickly became one of the defining British acts of their generation – topping album charts across the globe, graduating from intimate rooms to festival headliner slots, and amassing a collection of Grammy and BRIT Awards along the way.



In 2026, the band released their acclaimed sixth studio album, Prizefighter. Co-produced and co-written with The National’s Aaron Dessner at his Long Pond Studio, and featuring collaborations with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Chris Stapleton, and Gigi Perez, Prizefighter arrived less than a year after their fifth album RUSHMERE, delivering the band two UK number one albums in under twelve months.



Over the course of their career, Mumford & Sons have built a remarkable creative community, collaborating with the likes of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, Pharrell, Maggie Rogers, and Brandi Carlile. Through constant reinvention and creative curiosity, they have forged a sound so distinctly their own that it has gone on to inspire generations of artists across every corner of the musical landscape.



For more information on Mumford & Sons, visit: mumfordandsons.com