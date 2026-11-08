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Highway collision sends car into ditch, no serious injuries reported

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There were no serious injuries reported following a two-vehicle collision on the Outer Ring Road late Saturday night.

At about 9:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the highway, between Allandale Road and Team Gushue Highway. A rear-end collision had occurred, which sent one of the vehicles down a rocky embankment and into a ditch. While both vehicles sustained extensive damage, and several people were reportedly taken to hospital, there were no suspected serious injuries.

Video from the scene of a collision on the Outer Ring Road late Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

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