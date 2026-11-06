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Endurance event taking place in Paradise tomorrow

Local News, News

Endurance Running NL is hosting a four hour endurance event in the town of Paradise tomorrow, Saturday, November 7.

Runners and walkers alike will have the chance to see how many laps of Neil’s pond they can complete during a four hour timeframe.

Over 100 people are partaking in the event with tremendous support from local sponsors.

There will be no prize for the winning male and female, but every lap someone does get a chance to win a donated prize.

All proceeds will go towards the Paradise/CBS food bank.

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