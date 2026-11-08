One person taken into custody, as police lift Red-Cliff Road shelter-in-place

News November 8th, 2026

The RNC has lifted the shelter-in-place that had been issued for the Red Cliff Road area. Residents can now resume normal activities. Police say one person has been taken into custody without incident.

Residents can expect to see officers remain in the area as they continue to work but there is no threat to public safety.

The RNC thanks the public for their co-operation, adding further information will be provided as it becomes available.