Local News, News November 20th, 2026

Tent City for Change is holding a protest on November 22, at 2PM at the Waterford Hospital in St. John’s.

The group says the protest will be held on National Housing Day, the group will be calling on Premier Wakeham and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to take immediate action to ensure everyone in Newfoundland and Labrador is in appropriate housing before winter.

“Thousands of people in Newfoundland and Labrador are living in housing precarity: sleeping outside, couch-surfing while waiting on NL Housing, chronic dependence on the shelter system, etc. As a province we can end this housing crisis: we have enough resources — both monetary and physical assets — to end homelessness and to ensure everyone lives with security and dignity.”

The group says the housing crisis is rapidly worsening. Countless working-class tenants are being served no-fault eviction notices by landlords who frequently use legislative loopholes to grossly increase rental rates or flip long-term rental units to short-term rental units. These tenants are forced to find new housing in a province where vacancy rates have been at virtually zero for years. This is partially because of a lack of new builds in the private sector, but also due to a lack of federal investment in public housing since the 1990s.