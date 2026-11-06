Man arrested following early morning assault in downtown St. John’s

Local News, News November 6th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a man following an altercation in the downtown area of St. John’s early this morning.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on Water Street around 12:30 a.m. A male was injured and the male suspect, who was not known to the victim, fled the area prior to police arrival in a vehicle.

Police located the suspect vehicle at a west end home and the Tactics and Rescue Unit was called in to assist with the arrest. 34-year-old Zackary Burden was taken into custody around 5:00 a.m. without incident. He was charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He was held to appear in court.