News November 24th, 2026

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is praising the Wakeham government for its focus on debt repayment after the province’s fall fiscal update projects government debt will drop by $1.5 billion this year.

“The Wakeham government’s focus on paying down debt is paying off for taxpayers,” said Devin Drover, CTF Atlantic Director and General Counsel. “Every dollar paid down today is a dollar, plus interest, that taxpayers won’t be forced to pay back tomorrow.

“Instead of blowing the oil windfall on new spending, this government is paying down the credit card so interest charges will be millions of dollars lower.”

The fall fiscal update projects a $78-million surplus this year instead of the $688-million deficit forecast in the spring budget. Government debt is now projected to fall to $19.3 billion, down $1.5 billion from budget projections.

The government is paying down debt because higher oil royalties are adding about $1 billion in extra revenue. The government is putting 80 per cent of this windfall, about $812 million, toward debt repayment.

These measures will save taxpayers about $300 million in interest charges over the next 10 years.

“Oil prices go up and oil prices come down, but the debt bill comes due no matter what,” Drover said. “The government needs to keep spending under control so that it can keep shrinking the debt.”