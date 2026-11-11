Province honours those who served and sacrificed; join NTV for live Remembrance Day coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.

News November 11th, 2026

Communities across the province will gather today to mark Remembrance Day, honouring the men and women who served in defence of freedom and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts around the world.

At cenotaphs and memorials throughout the province, residents will pause at 11 a.m. to remember the generations of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians whose courage and commitment helped shape the history of this province and country.

For Newfoundland and Labrador, Remembrance Day carries a particularly deep meaning. The province has a long and proud military history, with thousands of its sons and daughters answering the call to serve during the First World War, Second World War and Korean War.

During the First World War, more than 12,000 Newfoundlanders enlisted, a remarkable contribution from a population of fewer than 250,000 people. Their service took them to some of the most dangerous battlefields in Europe and beyond. Perhaps no single event better represents the sacrifice of Newfoundland soldiers than the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel on July 1, 1916, during the opening day of the Battle of the Somme.

The Newfoundland Regiment advanced against heavily fortified German positions in northern France. The result was devastating. Of approximately 800 men who went into battle that morning, only 68 were able to answer the roll call the following day. More than 700 were killed, wounded or missing.

The losses devastated communities back home, with families across the island mourning sons, brothers and fathers who would never return. The regiment would eventually be rebuilt, and its bravery and distinction during the war earned it the title Royal Newfoundland Regiment.

The sacrifices continued during the Second World War. Approximately 22,000 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians volunteered for service, fighting on land, at sea and in the air. They served with British and Canadian forces, including the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Artillery.

Newfoundland artillery units fought in North Africa, Italy and across Northwest Europe, while countless others served in the Merchant Navy, transporting vital supplies across the Atlantic. More than 1,000 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians lost their lives during the conflict.

The province also answered the call during the Korean War, with many Newfoundlanders serving their country.

Today, the Newfoundland National War Memorial overlooking St. John’s Harbour stands as a lasting tribute to those who served and those who never came home. Its commemorative plaques recognize the First World War, Second World War, Korean War and subsequent conflicts.

The harbour itself is a powerful reminder of the thousands who departed Newfoundland shores, many never knowing whether they would see home again.

Remembrance Day is also an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices made by military families, the lasting effects of war on veterans and the ongoing commitment of those who continue to serve. As another generation gathers to remember, the importance of passing those stories on to younger Newfoundlanders and Labradorians remains as strong as ever.

NTV News will provide special coverage of the province’s Remembrance Day ceremonies, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with host Ben Cleary.