Annual Sirens for Life Blood Drive sees record number of donations

Health, News November 10th, 2026

On Thursday, RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador joined fellow first responders at the Canadian Blood Service Sirens for Life blood drive in St. John’s.

Sirens for Life is a national initiative that engages first responders to help save lives through blood and plasma donations, and raises awareness for the importance of stem cell, organ and tissues donations.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador was joined by first responders from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, St. John’s Regional Fire Department, Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association (NLSARA) and NL Health Services for an annual, friendly competition to see which team has the highest number of donors throughout the day.



RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is proud of our officers, staff and supporters, who rolled up their sleeves and offer sincere congratulations to the St. John’s Fire Department and their colleagues from departments across the Northern Avalon on topping the 2026 leaderboard! The lighthearted rivalry to provide the highest number of donations adds excitement to the day, but the real winners are the patients who will receive lifesaving blood and blood products when needed and the people who sign up to become regular donors.

As first responders, we are proud to support a campaign that raises awareness about the ongoing need for donors and the significant impact that those donations make in the lives of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

Half of all Canadians will either need blood, or know someone who needs blood, in their lifetime – yet only four percent of Canadians donate. You can make a difference with just one blood donation. The need for blood and plasma is rising rapidly, and patients in our province are counting on eligible donors to donate this fall and winter.



If you have never donated, there is no better time to start. Book an appointment online at blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).