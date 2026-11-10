Two people sent to hospital following a school bus highway collision

News November 10th, 2026

RCMP is investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus that injured two people and prompted a partial closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near the Bull Arm exit on Monday.

Shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, Clarenville RCMP responded to the report of a collision between a passenger vehicle and a school bus. Both vehicles were eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway when the collision occurred.

Students and a teacher visiting from out-of-province were on board the bus at the time of the collision. All occupants of the bus, including the driver, were uninjured.

Two occupants from the passenger vehicle were transported to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation at this time.