Trinity-Conception District RCMP arrests man following police operation in Heart’s Delight

Justice, News November 11th, 2026

Trinity-Conception District RCMP arrested a 34-year-old man during a police operation in Heart’s Delight-Islington early Tuesday morning. Lewis Sooley faces charges including theft, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from police and dangerous driving, and is expected to appear in court today.

On Nov. 9, around 1:00 p.m., Harbour Grace RCMP responded to a report of a theft from a motor vehicle parked along Route 80 between Heart’s Desire and Heart’s Content. A suspect was identified to police and officers began immediate patrols of the area.

An officer spotted the suspect, known to police as a prohibited driver, behind the wheel of a vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver did not comply with police demands and struck the police vehicle before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. The officer was not injured in the collision, and officers did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public and police safety.

A public advisory was issued as officers with the Harbour Grace, Bay Roberts and Whitbourne RCMP detachments, the RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Emergency Response Team (ERT), RCMP Crime Reduction Unit East (CRUE) and Police Dog Services (PDS) arrived in the area to assist with the police operation.

Just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, officers located the suspect, 34-year-old Lewis George Sooley, at a residence in Heart’s Delight. A warrant to enter the home was obtained and he was taken into custody without further incident with assistance from the ERT.

Sooley is facing charges of:

Flight from a police officer,

Assault on police officer with a weapon,

Unlawful operation of a conveyance while prohibited,

Dangerous operation of a conveyance.

The investigation continues and further charges are possible.