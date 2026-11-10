Three people arrested in relation to Bell Island break and enters

News November 10th, 2026

Police have arrested three people in relation to a series of recent break and enters that recently occurred on Bell Island. Nineteen-year-old Brady Rose, 28-year-old Cody Whalen and 33-year-old Justin Parsons all appeared in court on Monday, November 9.

On October 29, around 5:45 p.m., Bell Island RCMP responded to a report that an unknown person or persons had broken into a garage at a residence on Knights of Columbus Drive, and removed a number of tools.

A few days later, on November 4, the same homeowner reported a second break-in. In this instance, the residence was broken into and items including guitars and a gaming system were stolen.

The police identified the suspects as Brady Rose, 19, and Cody Whalen, 28, both of Bell Island.

Then on November 5, police were called to a break and enter in progress at a store on Quigley’s Line. A witness reported seeing two men fleeing the store on foot with stolen merchandise. Video surveillance obtained identified one of the men as Whalen, and the second as 33-year-old Justin Parsons of Bell Island.

Bell Island RCMP arrested all three men without incident on Sunday, November 8. They were held in custody overnight and each were scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday.

Rose is charged with:

Breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence – two counts,

Theft under $5,000 – two counts,

Mischief – two counts,

Trespassing at night – two counts,

Disguised with intent,

Failure to comply with a condition of a release order – three counts.

Whalen faces charges of:

Breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence – three counts,

Theft under $5,000 – three counts,

Mischief – three counts,

Trespassing at night – three counts,

Disguised with intent – two counts,

Failure to comply with a condition of a release order – eight counts.

And Parsons is charged with:

Breaking and entering and committing an indictable offence,

Theft under $5,000 – two counts,

Mischief – three counts,

Breaking and entering,

Being unlawfully in a dwelling house,

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The investigation continues.