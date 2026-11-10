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City of St. John’s moving to new notification system

News

The City of St. John’s is changing how it communicates with residents.

Alert St. John’s allows you to receive city notifications by text message, phone call, app or email.

For years, the capital city has used an email subscription service to notify residents of emergencies, road closures, snow removal, street cleaning, water advisories and more. The existing email subscription service will be discontinued on December 1.

You must sign up for the city’s new service, Alert St. John’s, to continue receiving notifications as your current email subscription will not transfer to the new system.

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