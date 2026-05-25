Suspected Impaired Driver Crashes While Trying to Flee From Police

News May 25th, 2026

Around 10:20pm on Sunday, May 24th, RNC responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Kenmount Road. The driver was located and pulled over, but sped off as officers were walking up to the vehicle. He was later found in a parking lot, but again fled and this time, crashed into a wooded area. Despite further attempts to flee, police arrested the uncooperative 43-year old, who had to be physically removed from his vehicle. He now faces charges of impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and resisting arrest.