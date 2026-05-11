The RNC celebrates National Police Week

Justice, News May 11th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is celebrating police week.

This year’s theme ‘Committed to Serve Together’ is an opportunity to highlight the vital partnerships between the RNC, its partner agencies, the community, and the organizations and people we serve. It also reinforces the collaborative effort needed to ensure effective crime prevention and increased public safety. Police week is also an opportunity to highlight some of the exceptional RNC officers, their work, and their many accomplishments.