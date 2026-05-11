Global Public Affairs welcomes former PC leader David Brazil

News, Politics May 11th, 2026

Global Public Affairs has announced David Brazil as the company’s Newfoundland & Labrador practice Senior Advisor. Brazil brings more than 30 years of experience across government, business, labour, and community service in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Brazil served as a provincial party leader, provincial Cabinet Minister, and five-term member in the House of Assembly with the Progressive Conservative party, giving him a deep understanding of the current political and regulatory landscape. His time in public office was defined by his ability to navigate complex issues and build consensus in high-pressure environments.

Over the course of his career, he has led work in strategic planning, collective bargaining, public relations, fiscal management, and policy development. He is known for his ability to bring people together, build strong relationships and impact public policy outcomes.

“At the provincial and regional level, David has built an outstanding reputation as someone who understands how to get things done,” said Randy Pettipas, CEO of Global Public Affairs. “When you combine that with the federal experience of our own Honourable Seamus O’Regan, it means our clients have the bench-strength and perspective they need at every level. We have all our bases covered.”

At Global Public Affairs, Brazil will support international, national and local clients with strategic advice, advocacy and engagement strategies, helping organizations navigate Newfoundland & Labrador’s unique political and stakeholder environment.