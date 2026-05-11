Dean Penney expected back on the stand today in his first-degree murder trial

Justice, News May 11th, 2026

Dean Penney will return to the stand today to continue his testimony during his own first degree murder trial. Penney is still answering to questions from his lawyer, Mark Gruchy. His testimony on Friday focused on Penney’s financial situation before he was arrested in 2023 – and why he was trying to work for a fictitious criminal organization. That organization however, turned out to be an undercover police operation investigating the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney.

Dean Penney explained how the organization worked and how members portrayed themselves. He said the organization seemed very powerful, noting it had connections all across Canada. He said being part of it felt like a movie, and something he had never experienced before. Dean Penney also told Mark Gruchy there were situations over the years that made him feel uncomfortable. The defence argues he was taken advantage of because he was struggling financially and going through other personal challenges.

Today’s testimony will be focused on what Dean Penney told the fictitious crime boss, when he allegedly confessed to being involved in his estranged wife’s disappearance in November of 2016.

NTV’s Becky Daley is following the story, and will have the details tonight, during NTV News: First Edition, and the NTV Evening Newshour.