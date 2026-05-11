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Traffic safety stops result in fines and impounded vehicles

News

Traffic safety stops in the St. John’s metro area resulted in three impounded vehicles and a number of summary offences, from Sunday afternoon into the overnight hours of Monday.

It began around 1:35pm on May 10th, when a member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary conducted a traffic safety stop on a vehicle in the area of Corisande Drive, in Mount Pearl. Officers issued the 23 year old driver tickets for driving with an expired registration and having no insurance. The vehicle was impounded.

About twelve hours later, around 1:30am Monday, police issued a ticket for driving while suspended to a 39 year old man and impounded his vehicle. This happened in the Penneywell Road area of St. John’s.

Just an hour after that, police stopped a driver in the downtown area of St. John’s and arrested a 33 year old for impaired driving, and impounded his vehicle. He was later released from custody with a future court date.

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