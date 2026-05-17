Rogues defeat Hoopers 129-106 for fifth straight win

News, Sports May 17th, 2026

The Newfoundland Rogues defeated the Halifax Hoopers 129-106 Friday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

The win marks the Rogues’ fifth straight victory over the Hoopers and wraps up their final series against Atlantic Canadian opponents this season.

Both teams came out strong in front of the home crowd during Rogues Fan Fest. Newfoundland finished with its highest point total of the season.

Dedric Boyd led all scorers with 29 points, while adding eight rebounds and seven assists. Norm Burry, Ryan Harnett, Noel Moffatt, Anthony Lefeau, Kevin Bridgewaters and Leonard Turner also finished with double-digit point totals.

The Rogues return to play May 23 against the Tri-State Admirals.