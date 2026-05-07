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Too much Power for the Rogues

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The Port City Power edged the Newfoundland Rogues 95–94 on Wednesday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre, earning a split in their two-game series.

The game came down to the final moments, as former Rogue Anthony Ottley sunk a free throw with just 17 seconds remaining. Kyler Haynes led Port City with 24 points, while  Ottley added another 23. For Newfoundland, Kevin Bridgewaters paced the offense with 20 points.

The Rogues will return to the Mary Brown’s Centre on May 14th and 15th to host the Halifax Hoopers.

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