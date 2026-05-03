Rock Rugby girls hit field as federal funding aims to expand youth sports access

News May 3rd, 2026

Some of Rock Rugby’s provincial girls group took to the field outdoors for the first time this season on Saturday at Swilers Rugby Club.

The players and coaches were joined by the MP for St. John’s East, Joanne Thompson, who stopped by to highlight new federal funding aimed at expanding access to sport.

The funding, announced in Ottawa’s Spring Economic Update, includes $755 million in support for both high-performance athletes and increased opportunities for youth to participate in sports at the community level.

Coaches with the program say the benefits of sport go beyond physical activity, helping to build character and strong support systems for young athletes.

Community groups interested in the funding are encouraged to contact their Member of Parliament for more information on how to apply.