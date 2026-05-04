Bid applications now being accepted for the Newfoundland and Labrador Games

News, Sports May 4th, 2026

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation is inviting bid applications from communities interested in hosting upcoming Newfoundland and Labrador Games, including the 2028 Winter Games, 2030 Summer Games and the 2032 Winter Games.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Games are a weeklong multi-sport competition hosted every two years by communities, alternating with Winter Games and Summer Games. It is the largest multi-sport event for youth, aged 11 to 18 and involves participants from all regions of the province.

A bid application package detailing the process involved in bid preparation and the criteria required to host the Newfoundland and Labrador Games will be forwarded to interested communities upon request.

For more information or to obtain a bid application package, please contact Bill Taggart, recreation and sport consultant, at 709-729-6291 or BillTaggart@gov.nl.ca.

Applications will be accepted until June 12, 2026.