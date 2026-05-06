Rogues pick up win over Power

News, Sports May 6th, 2026

The Newfoundland Rogues beat the Port City Power on Wednesday night 106-97. This win sees the Rogues improve to 12-9 on the TBL season while the Power fall to a division worst 4-16.

With the Rogues returning from a disappointing road-trip and the Power on the back of five straight losses, both sides were in desperate need for a win and played accordingly. Both teams were evenly matched until a crucial fourth-quarter run for the Rogues saw them edge out a tough Power team. The Power were led by a 19 point 14 rebound performance from former Rogues forward Anthony Ottley Jr. while the home side were once again led by an impressive Dedric Boyd 31 point night.

These two teams go at it again once again Thursday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

Tip-Off at 7PM.

Photo credit: Joe Chase