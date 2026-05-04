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Alex Newhook’s game-winning goal sends Habs to next round of Stanley Cup playoffs

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Newfoundland and Labrador’s Alex Newhook scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory in Game 7 over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canadiens will now play the Buffalo Sabres in the second round of the playoffs. Newhook’s goal sparked an otherwise anemic Habs offence in a game in which Montreal goalie Jakub Dobes stole the show and the series.

Game 1 of the Canadiens-Sabres series is scheduled for Wednesday.

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