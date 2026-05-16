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Rogues defeat Hoopers 110-103 in St. John’s

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The Newfoundland Rogues defeated the Halifax Hoopers 110-103 Thursday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

The victory moves the Rogues to 13-10 this season, while the Hoopers drop to 7-11.

Newfoundland opened the game with a strong first quarter, outscoring Halifax 25-11. The Hoopers later brought the game within four points, but the Rogues held on for the win.

Dedric Boyd led Newfoundland with 30 points. Noel Moffatt added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals.

The two teams will meet again tonight at the Mary Brown’s Centre. Game time is 7 p.m.

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