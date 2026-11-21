News November 21st, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a series of suspicious fires in St. John’s.

RNC Operational Patrol Services and the St. John’s Regional Fire Department have responded to eight suspicious fires along the Waterford River Walking Trail since May. Fortunately, there have not been any injuries reported. The fires are believed to be deliberately set and appear to target vehicles in the overnight/early morning hours.

Officers responded to two fires today (Nov. 20) in the area of Southside Road and Hillview Drive East at approximately 3:45 a.m. and 5 a.m..

Fire investigators of the General Investigation Unit continue to investigate and are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area of today’s fires in the one-hour period leading up to or immediately following the fires.

The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911.