First mitral TEER heart procedure performed in Newfoundland and Labrador

Health, News November 8th, 2026

Patients in Newfoundland and Labrador can now access a specialized heart procedure closer to home thanks to a new program at NL Health Services.

On October 29, 2026, a team of health-care professionals successfully performed the province’s first Mitral Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) procedure. This important milestone means eligible patients no longer need to travel out of province to receive this treatment.

Until now, patients who required this procedure had to leave Newfoundland and Labrador for care. Receiving treatment closer to home reduces the burden of travel and allows patients to stay near their family, friends and support network during a challenging time.

TEER is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat certain patients with mitral regurgitation, a condition that affects how blood flows through the heart. For eligible patients, the procedure can help improve symptoms and quality of life.

Bringing this service to Newfoundland and Labrador was the result of months of planning, training and collaboration by teams from across NL Health Services. The Provincial Cardiovascular and Stroke Program, Structural Heart Team, Cardiac Catheterization Lab, Cardiac Surgery Program, Cardiac Anesthesia and many other health-care professionals worked together to make the program possible.

The new Provincial Mitral TEER Program will help improve access to specialized heart care while reducing the need for out-of-province referrals. It also reflects NL Health Services’ commitment to providing high-quality care closer to home whenever possible.

“This achievement reflects the dedication, teamwork and expertise of health-care professionals from across our organization,” said Donnie Sampson, senior director of the Provincial Cardiovascular and Stroke Program. “Most importantly, it means patients in Newfoundland and Labrador can now access this advanced treatment closer to home, surrounded by the people who support them.”

The first procedure marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for cardiac care in Newfoundland and Labrador. As the program grows, more patients will have access to advanced heart treatment without leaving the province.