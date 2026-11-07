Occupational Health and Safety charges laid against fish farming company

Justice, News November 7th, 2026

Mowi Canada East of Stephenville has been charged with violations under Newfoundland and Labrador’s Occupational Health and Safety Act. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Division following an incident in January 2025, resulting in a fatality at a worksite in Stephenville.

Mowi Canada East is charged with:

Failure to provide and maintain a safe workplace, including the necessary equipment, systems and tools.

Failure to provide information, instruction, training, supervision and facilities necessary for worker safety.

Failure to ensure workers and supervisors are familiar with workplace health and safety hazards.

Failure to include written work procedures appropriate to workplace hazards and activities in the occupational health and safety program.

Failure to establish written rescue and evacuation procedures, including for confined spaces and areas where there is a risk of entrapment.

Failure to inform workers of confined space hazards through posted signage or other equally effective means of worker communication.

Failure to conduct and record appropriate tests for harmful vapours, gases, fumes, mists, dusts, explosive substances and oxygen deficiency before entry into a confined space, after an interruption in work procedures, and at appropriate intervals.

Failure to establish and follow emergency rescue procedures, including worker training and immediate evacuation procedures for confined space emergencies.

The company’s first court appearance is scheduled for November 19, 2026, at Provincial Court in Stephenville.