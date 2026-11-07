RNC arrest and charge Shane Mackey for downtown assault

Justice, News November 7th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested a man following an assault in downtown St. John’s.

Police responded to a report of an assault on Water Street on Oct. 10 around 3:45 a.m. Upon arrival, the victim had already left the scene to receive medical treatment for serious injuries, and the suspect had fled on foot.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the male suspect who was identified as 20-year-old Shane Mackey.

The Major Crime Unit was engaged to assist and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The investigation determined that Mackey had fled the province while evading police.

Investigators arrested Mackey in St. John’s today. He has been charged with aggravated assault and was held to appear in court.