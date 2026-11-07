CODCO reunion brings Newfoundland’s comedy revolution back to life in special NTV broadcast – tune in 7:30 p.m. tonight on NTV

News November 7th, 2026

More than four decades after they first challenged conventions, pushed boundaries and made audiences laugh at themselves, some members of CODCO reunited – pulling back the curtain on the remarkable story of one of Newfoundland and Labrador’s most influential artistic movements.

The one-hour documentary, which airs 7:30 p.m. Saturday on NTV, revisits the groundbreaking troupe’s remarkable career, cultural impact and enduring relevance.

The documentary, filmed last year during CODCO’s reunion, takes audiences on a journey through the troupe’s extraordinary career, examining how a group of Newfoundland performers helped transform the province’s cultural landscape through satire, social commentary and an unmistakable brand of comedy.

NTV was given an exclusive view of the documentary and it is both entertaining and fascinating. The issues, characters and social observations that inspired the troupe decades ago have not necessarily disappeared. In fact, the humour still resonates, demonstrating the lasting power of comedy that was never simply about getting a laugh.

It was also about holding up a mirror to society.

CODCO began in the early 1970s as a theatrical revue, drawing inspiration from Newfoundland’s cultural identity, its fishing heritage and the stereotypes that had long shaped how outsiders viewed the province. The original production, Cod on a Stick, featured an extraordinary collection of talent, including Tommy Sexton, Greg Malone, Cathy Jones, Andy Jones and Mary Walsh.

What began as a stage production grew into something much bigger.

Through a series of theatrical productions, provincial tours and collaborations, CODCO developed a distinctive voice that challenged traditional ideas about Newfoundland, its people and its place in Canada.

Their comedy was often outrageous, irreverent, deliberately provocative and, at times, controversial. But beneath the laughter was a willingness to tackle subjects others might avoid – politics, religion, sexuality, identity and, well, the struggles of everyday life in a province that has endured its challenges.

In doing so, they helped open doors for an entirely different kind of artistic expression in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The troupe eventually found an even larger audience when its television series debuted on CBC in the 1980s. Running until 1993, CODCO brought its uniquely Newfoundland and Labrador brand of satire into living rooms across the country.

Its influence extended well beyond the original series. Following CODCO’s television run, members of the troupe went on to become familiar faces in Canadian comedy, with Mary Walsh, Cathy Jones and others helping establish This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

But CODCO’s legacy extends beyond the memorable characters. It helped establish a generation of Newfoundland performers who challenged authority, questioned convention and told stories on their own terms. For audiences who grew up watching CODCO, the documentary offers a welcome return to a familiar and unforgettable chapter of Newfoundland television and theatre.

For younger viewers, it is an opportunity to discover the origins of a comedy tradition that continues to influence the province’s cultural identity.

A CODCO Reunion airs Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on NTV.

Also, tune into NTV this evening as entertainment reporter Amanda Mews has more details in her popular weekly feature, The Backstage Pass.