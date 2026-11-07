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RNC offering safe shopping tips as festive season begins

News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is reminding residents to stay vigilant while shopping for the holidays.

As you seek out the biggest sales of the season, the RNC is offering tips to help ensure those presents you buy make it under the tree they were meant for.

Keep safety at the top of your shopping list by:

  • Shopping with family or friends. If you must go alone, let someone know where you are.
  • Park in well-lit areas, especially if you are shopping after dark.
  • Lock your vehicle. Never leave valuables in plain sight.
  • Stay focused on your surroundings. Be alert to any suspicious behaviour.
  • Secure your belongings. Keep your purse and wallet close and closed.
  • Remember where you parked. Have your keys ready before getting to your vehicle.
  • Report suspicious activity to the RNC by calling 709-729-8000.

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