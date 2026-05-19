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RNC charge woman with stabbing in east end of St. John’s

RNC

Justice, Local News, News

The RNC has charged a woman following a stabbing in the east end of St. John’s.

Operational Patrol Services responded to the Virginia Park neighbourhood just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday (May 16) where a male was found with non-life-threatening injuries. He was sent to hospital for treatment.

The 36-year-old female suspect was located at a home nearby and taken into custody. Andrea Whiteway will appear in court today on charges of:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Assault causing bodily harm
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Resisting arrest

The pair were known to one another.

The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.   

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