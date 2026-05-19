RNC charge woman with stabbing in east end of St. John’s

Justice, Local News, News May 19th, 2026

The RNC has charged a woman following a stabbing in the east end of St. John’s.

Operational Patrol Services responded to the Virginia Park neighbourhood just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday (May 16) where a male was found with non-life-threatening injuries. He was sent to hospital for treatment.

The 36-year-old female suspect was located at a home nearby and taken into custody. Andrea Whiteway will appear in court today on charges of:

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Resisting arrest

The pair were known to one another.

The RNC continues to encourage anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it directly to police by calling 709-729-8000. Crimes in progress should be reported by contacting 911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.